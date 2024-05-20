LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Odisha, West Bengal today

New Delhi, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings each in Odisha and West Bengal on Monday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

In Odisha, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in the city of Puri at 8 a.m. and then address a public meeting in Dhenkanal at 10:15 a.m. and Cuttack at 12 p.m. Later, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and address election rallies in Tamluk at 3 p.m. and Jhargram at 4:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Monday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Haryana and Delhi on Monday.

*From Haryana, Amit Shah is scheduled to address three public meetings -- one in Karnal at the Dashahara Ground, GT Road, at 11:15 a.m., second in Hisar at the Government College Ground at 1 p.m. and the third public meeting in Jhajjar at the Maharshi Dayanand Stadium at 2:45 p.m. Later, the Union Home Minister will visit Delhi and address a public meeting in South Delhi in Sangam Vihar at 6:30 p.m.

*Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda will conduct a roadshow in New Delhi from Hanuman Mandir, Main Market, to Nirankari Bhawan, Malviya Nagar at 5:30 p.m.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Maloya of Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat at 12:15 p.m., followed by another election rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra at 2:15 p.m. and a third public meeting in Sirsa at 4:25 p.m. Later, he will visit Delhi and address a public meeting in East Lok Sabha seat at 7 p.m. in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

*Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings in support of SP-INDIA bloc in Lok Sabha constituencies of Dumariaganj at 12:15 p.m., Sant Kabir Nagar at 1:25 p.m. and Basti at 2:30 p.m.

*Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav along with Vikasheel Insan Party National President Mukesh Sahani will address a public meeting at 11 a.m. in Shivhar.

