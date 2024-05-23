Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Election Rallies in Haryana, Punjab; Hm Shah in Up

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. In Haryana, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh at 2 p.m. Later at 4:30 p.m., he will address another public rally in Punjab's Patiala. Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address four public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday -- one in Siddharthnagar at 12:15 p.m., another in Sant Kabir Nagar at 1:30 p.m. followed by another public rally in Ambedkar Nagar at 3 p.m. Later, he will also address a public meeting in Pratapgarh at 4:15 p.m. *BJP President J.P. Nadda will address public meetings in Odisha on Thursday -- one in Mayurbhanj at 11:10 a.m., another in Bhadrak at 1 p.m., third public rally in Jajpur at 2:35 p.m. and later a fourth public meeting in Jagatsinghpur at 4:10 p.m.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Delhi and address public meetings -- in North East Delhi's Dilshad Garden area at 10:30 a.m. and another in North West Delhi's Mongolpuri area at 12:30 p.m. *Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Odisha and Bihar * From Odisha, he will address public meetings -- in Puri at 11:40 a.m. and in Kendrapara at 1:05 p.m. In Bihar, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will address public meetings -- in Motihari (East Champaran) at 4:05 p.m. and at 5 p.m. in West Champaran.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to address public meetings -- in Pratapgarh at 12:45 p.m., in Jaunpur at 1:50 p.m. and Machhlishahr at 3:15 p.m.*Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana's Sirsa at 8:30 a.m. in support of Congress candidate Kumari Selja.*Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 9 a.m.

* Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will hold a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat at 2 p.m.*Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will attend and address a youth mega convention at 12 p.m. in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.*Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address public meetings in Odisha -- at Sambalpur, Deogarh, Champua and Badamba.

*Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address a public meeting at 11:45 a.m. in Buxar district.*Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati to address public meetings at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and Buxar in Bihar.*BJP leader Varun Gandhi will campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

