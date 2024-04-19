LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kerala for campaigning on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19 AICC general secretary and star campaigner of the party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Kerala on Saturday to address three election rallies and lead a road show in the state capital city.

She is scheduled to land in Kochi by a special flight in the morning, fly to Thrissur and address her first election rally at the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

From there she will hop on to the helicopter to campaign for sitting three-time Lok Sabha member Anto Antony at Pathanamthitta who is pitted against Anil Antony (son of CWC member A. K. Antony) and two time former State Finance Minister and CPI-M veteran Thomas Isaac.

She will reach the state capital city to lead a roadshow along with sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and then address the election meeting, after which she will return to Delhi late in the evening.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor