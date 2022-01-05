Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes charge as General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps from Lt Gen PGK Menon.

"Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta took over as the General Officer Commanding of the coveted #FireAndFuryCorps from Lt Gen PGK Menon. On assuming command, the General Officer exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly commitment and zeal," Indian Army said in a tweet.

Lt Gen PGK Menon has completed his tenure of more than a year and represented India in talks with China to resolve the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

