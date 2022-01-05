Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over as the next 'Fire and Fury' Corps Commander

Amid the ongoing military standoff with China, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took over as the General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, informed the Indian Army.

He succeeded Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who completed his tenure of more than a year and represented India in the talks with China to resolve the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh on multiple occasions.

Due to the sensitive nature of the corps which is looking after both the China and Pakistan borders, the new corps commander would get around 15 days with his predecessor to understand each and every facet of the area and issues related to it.

The Ladakh sector includes both the Kargil sector and the Eastern Ladakh sector where enemies have shown aggression in the last two decades.

The Corps is also in charge of the Siachen area which has been the world's highest and coldest battlefield for more than three decades now.

India and China have been in a military standoff position for almost two years now post Chinese aggression in the Eastern Ladakh sector in the April-May timeframe last year.

China has deployed more than 60,000 troops opposite Indian areas and is building infrastructure at a rapid pace. India had also made similar deployments and have deployed heavy weaponry to counter the aggression by them.

Lt Gen Sengupta is presently posted in the Army Headquarters. He is from the Punjab Regiment and has also commanded a counter-terrorist force in the Kashmir valley before coming to Army headquarters.

( With inputs from ANI )

