Lt Gen RC Tiwari takes over as General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps

Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awardee and Sena Medal (SM) awardee took over as General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps from Lt. Gen. JP Mathew, who is also AVSM awardee as well as Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) awardee and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) awardee on Wednesday.

According to the press release from Defence Ministry, the General is an Infantry Officer and was commissioned in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1987. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

"He held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as Counter-Insurgency operations in India and abroad. He commanded an infantry battalion in Counter-Insurgency operations, mountain Brigade in high altitude and Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding," added the statement.

Prior to taking over this appointment, Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari was chief of staff in headquarters of the south-western command in Jaipur.

The new Corps Commander conveys his warm greetings to the people of the North East and wishes them peace, tranquillity and prosperity in the times ahead.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor