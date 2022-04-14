Lt General Pushpendra takes over Rising Star Corps command

Shimla, April 14 Lt General Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as the 17th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps based at Yol near Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, he served at Infantry School Mhow and Strategic Forces Command, besides being Chief of Staff of Lucknow-based Central Command.

Singh was commissioned into 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.

In a career spanning over 35 years, he has participated in Operations Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Orchid and has foreign combat exposure in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon and Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka.

