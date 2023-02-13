LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive; Tamil leader's shocking claim

Pazha Nedumaran, a former leader of the Congress, made the shocking claim that V Prabhakaran, the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is very much alive. According to Nedumaran, the LTTE chief is living with his wife and daughter and will soon come out in public with a plan for a better life for Eelam Tamils.

Nedumaran, however, asserted that he was unable to reveal Prabhakaran's whereabouts at this time. Nedumaran claimed that Prabhakaran's family had given their approval for him to make this declaration.

He claimed that Prabhakaran could now emerge in public due to the protests that have been taking place in Sri Lanka at the moment.

In May 2009, it was announced by Sri Lankan that LTTE chief Prabhakaran was killed in a military operation. Days after Prabhakaran’s death, a Sri Lankan military spokesman had said that the government had carried out DNA tests of the bodies of LTTE chief Prabhakaran and his son and the DNAs have matched.

"They identified and confirmed that the body recovered was that of Prabhakaran. Certain scars and birthmarks had helped them in identification. Thus, the Army was able to squash all rumours regarding Prabhakaran being alive," a newspaper named 'Bottomline' had then reported.