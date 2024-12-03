Lucknow Airport Horror: Newborn Baby's Body Found in Box During Cargo Scan; Shocking Video Emerges (Watch)

A grim incident unfolded at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow when the lifeless body of a newborn was discovered during a routine cargo scan. The infant's body was concealed inside a box that was part of a courier consignment. The package was reportedly being sent by a courier agent who intended to transport it from Lucknow to Mumbai.

राजधानी लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट में मंगलवार सुबह नवजात का शव मिलने से हडकम्प मच गया,कोरियर कराने आये एजेन्ट के सामान में मौजूद एक डिब्बे के अन्दर मिला नवजात बच्चे का शव मिलने से कार्गो कर्मचारियों में दहशत फैल गयी। pic.twitter.com/AWvBLPfWSh — Mohd Zia Rizvi 🇮🇳 (@Ziarizvilive) December 3, 2024

The discovery was made by cargo workers during the scanning process, prompting them to immediately notify the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). CISF personnel swiftly detained the courier agent for questioning to ascertain their role and gather more details about the case.

A distressing video, now circulating widely on social media, captures the shocking moment when workers opened the parcel and found the infant’s body inside. The footage has raised public outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident. Authorities have initiated a detailed inquiry to trace the origins of the parcel and identify those responsible.

