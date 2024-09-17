Lucknow: Body With Injury Marks Found Inside MLA Housing Complex in Husainganj; Investigation Underway

A dead of man aged between 25 and 30 years was found with injury marks in Uttar Pradesh' Lucknow on Tuesday morning, September 17. After receiving the information, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem. According to the police, the body has not been identified yet.

The deceased man is likely to be between 25 and 30 years old. The body has deep wounds in several places, however, the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained to the police official.

Lucknow DCP Central Ravina Tyagi said that the body was recovered from the MLA housing complex near Burlington Charrasta in Hussainganj. The employees living here informed the police after seeing the dead body. After this, the police reached the spot and took the dead body into their possession. The dead body is near the stairs in the OCR of the MLA residence complex.

"This incident happened in the Hussainganj police station area, where a body was found. The body was taken to the hospital where it was declared dead. The body could not be identified and it has been sent for post-mortem. The evidence is being collected and further investigation is underway," said DCP Central Ravina Tyagi.