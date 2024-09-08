Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 8, Many Injured as Rescue Efforts Continue (Watch VIDEO)

At least Eight people died while many others are injured in tragic building collapses at Transport Nagar in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow. Injured people have reached the site and still the rescue operation is still on to search if any victim is still trapped under the construction site.

One team of NDRF and two teams of SDRF were rushed to the spot, soon after the incident. Amitabh Yash, Law and Order ADG, assessed the situation at the scene of an incident that led to the deaths of six individuals and injured 24 others, as reported by Naib Tehsildar Govardhan Shukla at Lok Bandhu Hospital. One deceased was sent to Apollo Hospital but did not survive.

The police have identified three of the deceased. The Harmilap building, which comprises three floors used as warehouses, contained mobile parts on the ground floor and pharmaceuticals and gift items on the upper levels. All trapped individuals from one floor have been rescued, but it remains uncertain how many more may be trapped on the other two floors.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prioritize rescue operations following a building collapse in Lucknow, coordinating efforts through the NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, medical department, and municipal corporation, with drones deployed to locate those trapped.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences and spoke with the District Magistrate to gather information on the situation, indicating that local authorities are actively engaged in relief efforts for the victims.