Lucknow: Class 6 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh After Losing Rs 13 Lakh in Online Game

Lucknow Online Game Suicide News: A 14-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Lucknow after losing a large sum of money while playing an online game. The boy, identified as Yash Kumar, a class 6 student from Dhanuwasand village in Mohanlalganj, took his life on Monday. According to reports, Yash had lost around 13 lakh rupees from his father’s bank account while playing the popular online game. The money had been saved by his father, Suresh Kumar Yadav, for building a house. When Suresh visited the bank on Monday, he discovered the money was missing and filed a complaint with the bank manager before returning home.

Yash was at home when his father informed the family about the missing funds. Fearing his family’s reaction, he took his school bag and went to a terrace room under the pretext of studying. There, he hanged himself.

His sister found him later and alerted the family. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to the media reports, no game data was found on Yash’s phone. Police are probing whether the device was reset by the boy before his death or by someone else afterward.

Yash’s father said his son had been repeatedly advised to limit mobile gaming and had also been warned by his teachers. Despite these efforts, Yash could not stop playing. His father added that Yash had not informed anyone about the money he lost.

The incident comes after the Indian Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, banning online money games. The government said the move aims to prevent addiction, financial loss, and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252