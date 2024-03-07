Lucknow doctor booked for crushing puppy to death

Lucknow, March 7 A Lucknow-based doctor has been booked for allegedly crushing a puppy to death with his SUV.

The FIR was lodged by an NGO worker, Gargi Chauhan, at the Gomti Nagar police station, said the police on Thursday.

Chauhan has accused Dr Pramesh Agrawal of Vijay Khand of mowing down the puppy sitting on the road with other dogs in the area.

SHO (Gomti Nagar) Deepak Pandey said the police registered the case under Section 429 (mischief by killing animals) of the IPC and a probe is underway.

According to the complaint, the incident took place late in the night on February 28, near her house. She said, “I have footage of the incident and I am submitting it to the police for investigation of the case.”

