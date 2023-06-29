Lucknow: Eidgah Imam appeals not to do 'Qurbani' in public places

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), June 29 : Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Thursday appealed to people not to do 'Qurbani' in public places on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

He further appealed to people to offer Namaz only in Eidgahs and Mosques and not on the streets.

"I appeal to all to offer Namaz only in Eidgahs and Mosques and not on the streets. Don't do 'Qurbani' (sacrifice of goat or sheep) in public places and don't throw the waste in public places," Firangi Mahali said.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha on Thursday, devotees from all over the country offered their prayers.

Devotees were seen exchanging greetings after offering Eid-Al-Adha namaz in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur large congregations of devotees offered namaz in the open ground on the auspicious day.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Security beefed up near Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

DCP Central, Sanjay Kumar Sain, said: "Security of the people is our top priority and with the help of MCD, we are ensuring that the area is clean and hygienic. Around 1,000 district police personnel are present here. An outside force is also supporting us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to the people of the country and wished for a spirit of togetherness and harmony in the society.

On the occasion of the festival, the PM took to Twitter to say, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the people of the country.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on June 29 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor