Lucknow: Fire Breaks Out at Sweet Shop in Chinhat, Two Rescued

A fire broke out at a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Tuesday night, December 2, sparking panic in the area. The incident occurred at Awasthi Sweet House near Matiyari Square under the Chinhat police station limits, according to the news agency IANS. After receiving the information, five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. The fire was eventually brought under control after a prolonged operation.

The fire reportedly started in the basement of the shop. Two people were trapped due to smoke filling the shop, but were rescued by police and firefighters, who broke a wall to reach them. Residents living on the upper floors of the three-storey building were also evacuated in time, preventing a major tragedy.

Awasthi Sweets and General Store is located on the ground floor of the building. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far, and further investigation is underway.

"Several fire engines are on the spot. This is a sweet shop and a G+3 residential building. The fire is still being brought under control. At the moment, we cannot confirm how the fire started. No one is trapped inside; everyone has been safely evacuated," said fire station officer Sushil Kumar.