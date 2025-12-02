Pune: Civic Officials Flag Serious Fire Safety Lapses Across MIDC Industrial Belt

Concerns have surfaced among civic authorities regarding poor fire safety preparedness in industrial units operating within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zones in Pimpri Chinchwad. The issue gained attention after a fire broke out on Saturday at a powder-coating plant in Bhosari MIDC, resulting in one fatality and injuries to five workers. When the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire team reached the site, they discovered that essential safety equipment was missing. Officials highlighted that although MIDC is responsible for issuing fire NoCs and enforcing safety regulations, it lacks a fire station in the area, leaving PCMC to handle all emergencies.

A senior PCMC official said there appears to be no systematic or frequent inspection to verify compliance with safety norms. According to industry associations, Pimpri Chinchwad houses over 5,000 industrial units. Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said they have been asking for a dedicated fire station for more than twenty years. Despite discussions with state industry ministers, no significant progress has been made. He added that MIDC has allotted a site in the F2 block of Bhosari MIDC and PCMC has already begun the tender process to establish a fire station there.

Belsare noted that while major industries follow mandated safety rules, smaller units receive little oversight. Abhay Bhor, who heads the Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, said unregistered and unauthorised industrial units operating in rented spaces or tin sheds frequently violate fire safety regulations. He stressed that issuing NoCs alone is insufficient. Authorities must identify illegal units and verify their compliance. Bhor added that awareness and training initiatives are lacking. Smaller fires caused by unauthorised burning of waste remain frequent. He also said the association requested LPG suppliers to install direct industrial pipelines, as shortages push some factories to illegally use domestic cylinders, worsening fire risks.

Sanjay Kutwad, executive engineer from MIDC, explained that MIDC has not developed a fire station in Pimpri Chinchwad because it does not collect taxes or service charges from industries there, unlike other MIDC hubs such as Ranjangaon, Chakan or Hinjewadi. He said the responsibility for infrastructure, including roads and drainage, shifted to PCMC several years earlier, and since PCMC already runs fire stations, MIDC did not create a separate one. Meanwhile, MIDC divisional fire officer Bharat Kapse stated that industrial units must conduct fire audits every six months, and although no onsite checks are performed, the submitted audit reports claim compliance.

Deputy municipal commissioner Venkatesh Durvas said industries handling hazardous substances such as LPG must strictly follow fire safety guidelines. He stated that maintenance, regular inspections and proper staff training are essential responsibilities that cannot be ignored. Durvas referred to the recent Bhosari incident as a reminder of the serious consequences of negligence. Earlier in the year, PCMC started developing a fully equipped fire station in Bhosari on MIDC-owned land. However, civic officials clarified that while the new station will improve emergency response capabilities, it cannot replace preventive enforcement because PCMC lacks legal authority to inspect industries, leaving the responsibility solely with MIDC.