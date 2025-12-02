Apple Opposes Mandatory Cyber App Installation Amid Surveillance Concerns

Apple is preparing to resist the Indian government’s directive to preload the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all iPhones sold in the country, reported Reuters. The order has sparked controversy, with critics calling the app a potential surveillance mechanism. Reuters, citing sources, reported Apple views the mandate as a threat to user privacy and device integrity, as the company maintains strict control over its operating system and does not allow compulsory installations anywhere globally. The development follows growing allegations online that Sanchar Saathi could be used to monitor smartphone users, escalating public debate.

The Ministry of Telecommunications has issued a formal notice requiring Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other smartphone manufacturers to install the app within 90 days from the order date. The directive states the app must remain active and non-removable, and it must also be deployed through a software update on devices already produced but not yet sold. This makes the mandate applicable to both existing inventories and future models. The government states the requirement is part of a broader cybersecurity framework targeting growing digital fraud.

"Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources said," reports Reuters on DoT's directions to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi App on mobile handsets. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

Reuters sources familiar with the matter claim Apple will formally express strong opposition to the order, citing serious privacy and security risks. The company argues that mandatory software installations weaken the integrity of the iOS ecosystem and could create potential system vulnerabilities. One industry insider described the mandate as extreme, saying, “This isn’t just a sledgehammer, it’s a double-barrel gun.” Another source emphasized that Apple “can’t do this. Period.” However, the company is not expected to challenge the directive through legal action or public confrontation at this stage.

The Sanchar Saathi app is officially designed to address issues such as phone theft, fraudulent duplication of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, and rising cybercrime. These problems are particularly prevalent in India’s rapidly expanding second-hand smartphone market. Despite the stated purpose, the order has triggered backlash from privacy advocates and opposition leaders, who argue the measure could become a tool for government surveillance across more than 730 million devices. While Android manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi have more flexibility due to the open-source nature of their platform, Reuters reported they are still reviewing the government’s requirements before responding.