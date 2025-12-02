Sanchar Saathi Will Be An Optional App? Jyotiraditya Scindia Rejects ‘Snooping’ Claims

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 2, 2025 15:04 IST

ir="ltr">The Centre’s directive asking smartphone companies to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all devices sold in India has led to intense debate. Amid public concerns, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that installing the app does not make its use compulsory. He assured that users will have the freedom to remove the application if they do not wish to use it. While responding to media queries, Scindia said customers can choose whether to keep or remove Sanchar Saathi, comparing it to other apps that often come preloaded on phones. He emphasised that the software is not mandatory for users.

देश के हर नागरिक की डिजिटल सुरक्षा हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है। ‘संचार साथी’ ऐप का उद्देश्य है कि प्रत्येक व्यक्ति अपनी निजता की रक्षा कर सके और ऑनलाइन ठगी से सुरक्षित रह सके।



यह एक पूरी तरह स्वैच्छिक और लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था है-यूज़र चाहें तो ऐप को सक्रिय कर इसके लाभ ले सकते…— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 2, 2025

Also Read: Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Backs Sangram Thopte, Pledges MIDC Development in Pune

Scindia further highlighted misconceptions surrounding the application, saying the government’s intention is to enhance consumer safety and awareness, not surveillance. He stressed that the app offers protection against online scams and fraud, particularly for users who may not be aware of such tools. The minister stated that Sanchar Saathi will remain inactive unless a user decides to enable or register it. He added that deleting the app is also an option. According to him, spreading awareness about the app is necessary, as many citizens remain vulnerable to cybercrime.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has strongly criticised the move, raising questions about privacy. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal described the directive as unconstitutional and argued that the government should not interfere with private digital space. He asserted that the Right to Privacy is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed concern, calling Sanchar Saathi a form of digital intrusion. She claimed such decisions indicate an attempt to create a surveillance environment. Other opposition leaders compared the move to excessive state monitoring, accusing the government of undermining democratic freedoms.

Some leaders were even more direct in their criticism. Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) described the step as yet another attempt at expanding state surveillance. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram compared the move to practices in authoritarian nations such as Russia and North Korea. He accused the government of attempting to gain access to personal content, including private photos and videos stored on users’ devices. Critics argue that mandatory pre-installation may give the perception of forced acceptance, regardless of whether deletion is technically possible.

Responding to the backlash, Scindia said the Opposition is attempting to create unnecessary fear. According to him, the government acted to prevent cyber fraud, which saw financial losses amounting to nearly Rs 22,800 crore in 2024. He rejected allegations that Sanchar Saathi is comparable to Pegasus or other surveillance tools, describing such claims as misinformation. He reiterated that the app is a consumer support initiative aimed at protecting digital identities and tracking stolen phones. Scindia maintained that those unwilling to acknowledge the facts will continue opposing the move, regardless of government clarification.

What Is Sanchar Saathi App?

Sanchar Saathi is a government-backed digital safety platform designed to strengthen telecom security and safeguard citizens against cyber misuse. The system can be accessed through both a mobile application and an official web portal.Open in app