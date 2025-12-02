Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Backs Sangram Thopte, Pledges MIDC Development in Pune

Local body elections in Pune district have intensified, and interestingly, most competition is emerging within the ruling Mahayuti alliance rather than from the opposition. Addressing a campaign rally for BJP candidates at Jijamata School ground, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised the development of new MIDC industrial zones to create more employment opportunities for local youth. He assured that necessary funds will be made available and supported Sangram Thopte’s initiative in development projects. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and several other leaders were present at the rally. Meanwhile, Sangram Thopte criticised Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of personal attacks during election campaigns.

During his speech, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the need to develop industrial settlements (MIDC) in Pune district to generate sustainable jobs for young people. He remarked, “We are not the kind of leaders who only deliver speeches—we deliver results. Tomorrow, during the session, a meeting will be held regarding the industrial zone. Sangram Thopte, you take the lead, and we will make your vision a reality. The cabinet and I fully stand behind you.” Fadnavis further clarified that he attended the rally based on Thopte’s request and assured there would be no shortage of funds.

Fadnavis added that the government has already taken steps to support development, mentioning that a loan of ₹467 crore had been approved for Rajgad Sugar Factory. On the stage were Chandrakant Patil, Sangram Thopte, Swaroopa Thopte, Shekhar Vadhane, Snehal Dagade, Yogesh Tilekar, Sanjay Jagtap, and other candidates. Meanwhile, in a separate address, Sangram Thopte took a dig at Ajit Pawar, accusing him and other leaders of targeting the Thopte family with personal remarks for nearly four decades during election campaigns. He also mocked MLA Shankar Mandekar’s criticism and referenced the sound of firing at the Chaufalya Art Centre, saying voters have not forgotten such incidents, indirectly questioning the opposition’s campaign methods.