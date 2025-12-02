Winter Session 2025: Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes to CP Radhakrishnan, Seeks Withdrawal of Circular Banning ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ Slogans

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 2, 2025 13:32 IST

ir="ltr">Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has objected to an earlier bulletin by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that advised against the use of various slogans, including "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind," on the floor of the House. She said that the ban on these slogans seems like British-era governance. Regarding this ban, she has now written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. She said that this notification informing everyone about the ban on slogans like Vande Mataram and Jai Hind has caused significant concern among members.

In her letter addressed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Priyanka Chaturvdi wrote, “Respected Sir, It has come to my attention that the ban on slogans "Jai Hind" and "Vande Mataram," through a notification by the Rajya Sabha, has caused significant concern among Members. Since such expressions are fundamental to the spirit and soul of our country, I urge that the circular related to this ban be withdrawn and an appropriate apology issued.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman over her concern over 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' related notification by Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/ttwncCW3wU— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

Before the Winter Parliament Session began, Priyanka Chaturvdi told ANI that the "banning" of these slogans is "like British-era governance," and her party will seek answers from the Secretariat on the matter. "Our party's main agenda is to seek answers from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the central government, as to when did saying Vande Mataram and Jai Hind became part of the violation of etiquette and rules. This is like the British era governance," she said.

She said that these slogans are important for our country, and what they are doing now is an anti-national thing. She told ANI, "We know that Vande Mataram and Jai Hind are important for our country and its freedom movement. Raising these slogans is out of love for the country but what they are doing now is anti-national. The central government must take back the notice they have issued in the Rajya Sabha, for Jai Hindi and Vande Mataram."

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat recently issued a bulletin advising members not to raise slogans such as “Thanks,” “Thank You,” “Jai Hind,” or “Vande Mataram” inside the House, stating that maintaining decorum and the seriousness of parliamentary proceedings is essential. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla encouraged Members of Parliament to take an active role in the Winter Session. He highlighted that Parliament is the highest platform for expressing the aspirations of citizens and safeguarding democratic values.

In a message shared on X before the session began, Birla reiterated that Parliament reflects the expectations of the people and represents the collective duty of elected representatives. He urged MPs to preserve parliamentary traditions, strengthen democratic practices, and contribute meaningfully by participating fully in the proceedings.

The Winter Session officially began on December 1, at 11 am, marking the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha. During the session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks changes to the Central Excise Act, 1944. She may also introduce the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, aimed at raising additional revenue for national security and public health. The proposed bill includes provisions to impose a cess on machinery or processes used for manufacturing specified goods, along with related regulatory measures.