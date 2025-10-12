Lucknow Horror: Class 11 Student Raped By Five Men in Banthara, Two Arrested

A teenager was gangraped by five men in Lucknow on October 11, a police officer said reported PTI. The teenager was a class 11 student and belonged to Dalit community. Police filed an FIR, formed teams, and later arrested two accused after an encounter in which one, Lalit Kashyap, was shot in the leg, reported IANS. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishnanagar, Vikash Kumar Pandey told PTI that the girl left her house around noon. She was on her way to visit her relative. She was travelling on a motorcycle with an acquaintance. The girl and her friend stopped to talk in a mango orchard near a petrol pump under Banthara police station limits. Five unknown men approached them there and strated beating the girl's acquaintance, who fled the scene and then they raped the girl.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: DCP South Nipun Agarwal says, "On the evening of October 11, the Banthra police received information that a girl had been raped by some men. Immediately, based on a complaint from the victim’s father, a FIR was registered against the named accused, and a… pic.twitter.com/89HZIpmO0M — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2025

The assaulters warned her of consequences if the girl revealed about the incident to anyone and left the spot. The rape survivor shared what happened with her male relative, who then informed police about the incident. The Banthara Station House Officer Rana Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the girl's medical examination is underway. They have formed many teams to identify the accused and arrest them. Prima facie, it appears that the accused are locals from nearby villages the SHO said.

BSP chief Mayawati tweets, "The incident of gang rape with a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital Lucknow is extremely distressing and shameful. Incidents of women's harassment, along with rape and murder, etc., in various states of the country including UP, show no signs of stopping. There is an urgent need for the government to take effective steps to prevent this. Forget about women's respect, women's safety is the first and utmost necessity."