Lucknow to have 4 'vanar van' to check monkey menace

Lucknow, July 4 Lucknow will soon have four dedicated 'monkey forests' on its outskirts to check the growing monkey menace within the city limits.

As a pilot project, the first monkey forest would be developed in six acres of area in the Umaria village of Bakshi-Ka-Talab area, following which similar forests would be developed in four corners of the city.

The Umaria monkey forest would be called Laxman Vanar Van.

According to district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, "At present Umaria is being developed, but an action plan is also in pipeline to establish a monkey forest on the outer four corners of the city. Plantation of fruit trees will be done in the forest, so that the monkeys can get enough food throughout the year. Arrangements for a pond/reservoir will also be made."

Of late, Lucknow has been seeing a growing monkey menace with sim creating nuisance in residential areas. A number of accidents in these areas have also been reported and at least, half a dozen children have been killed /injured after being chased by monkeys.

