Lucknow University B Ed Exam 2022: UP BEd odd semester exam dates announced, know the names of centres

Lucknow University BEd Exam 2022: The wait of students for the UP BEd exam (UP BEd 2022) is over now. bEd third-semester examination will be conducted under the semester examinations of Lucknow University. This time UP BEd exam will be conducted from 05 March 2022. Speaking on this, the Controller of Examinations Vidyanand Tripathi said that UP BEd Odd Semester examinations will start after two days and it will be there for three days.

Let us tell you that this time this exam will be conducted at 30 centers. This year the exam of UP BEd (UP BEd 2022) will be conducted at a total of 30 centers. A detailed list of examination centers has also been released on the official website. The list of these centers is as follows

Lucknow University-Main Campus, DDU Girls Degree College, Episen Memorial Girls Degree College, JNPG College, Kali Charan Degree College, Karamat Hussain Muslim Girls Degree College, Khunkhun Ji Girls Degree College, Maharaja Bijli Pasi Girls Degree College, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, IT College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Municipal Corporation Degree College, Navyug Degree College, Shri Mahesh Prasad Degree College, Lala Mahadev Prasad Verma Girls College, Bora Institute of Management Science, Hira Lal Yadav Girls Degree College and etc.

(UP BEd 2022) the exam will be under CCTV surveillance

Let us inform that there is no rigging in the UP BEd examination (UP BEd 2022), so CCTV cameras will be installed at the examination centers. Lucknow University will also be made a center in this year's examination. The final list for this has also been released. The exam will be conducted for a total of three days. The dates for the examination have been fixed for March 5, March 9 and March 11, 2022.

