Lucknow Woman Alleges Brutal Dowry Torture and Triple Talaq After Refusing AC Demand

In a disturbing incident from Lucknow's Kakori area, a woman has filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of triple talaq and severe harassment for dowry. The woman alleges that her in-laws subjected her to mental and physical torture, demanding an AC and a car, and even attempted to burn her alive when their demands weren't met. The complainant, a resident of Kakori, was married two years ago to Wasi Ahmed, a resident of Sandila in Hardoi. She claims that soon after their wedding, her husband and other in-laws began to harass her for dowry. She also alleges that her six-month-old daughter was subjected to abuse.

On May 27, the woman was reportedly severely beaten and an attempt was made to burn her alive over dowry demands. She immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. However, the accused husband reportedly apologized at that time.

Shockingly, the very next day, on May 28, the woman was allegedly abused in front of family members, and her husband pronounced triple talaq, throwing her out of the house. Police have registered a case based on her complaint and stated that an investigation is underway. They assured that strict legal action would be taken against the accused based on the evidence.