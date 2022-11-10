Lucknow zoo lioness is 'critically ill'

Lucknow, Nov 10 The condition of a seven-year-old lioness Pinky, suffering from a physical deformity and loss of vision at Lucknow Zoo, has reportedly turned critical since Wednesday.

Pinky is the youngest of the four cubs born to lioness Vasundhara and her partner Prithvi, who were brought to the zoo in 2014.

The zoo assistant director Dr Utkarsh Shukla said, "Pinky has been physically weak from birth and is half the size of the lionesses of its age. She was also partially blind at the time of birth and gradually lost her vision completely. Her condition has been deteriorating for some time now.

"On Wednesday, Pinky's condition became critical and she stopped taking food. We have consulted veterinar from the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya," he said.

