Lucknow Zoo to be shifted to new location

Lucknow, Aug 17 The century-old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow will now be shifted to the outskirts of the state capital in the Kukrail forest area.

This is about 12 km away from its current location in Narhi.

The zoo will also have a world class night safari at the new location.

According to official sources, the move is aimed at decongesting the overcrowded Narhi area because of the presence of the zoological garden.

The state government is yet to take a call on the use of land in Narhi area, from where the zoo would be shifted.

According to the cabinet decision, a night safari will come up on an area of 350 acres while the zoological park will be established on 150 acres area, without disturbing the dense forest area of 2027.4 hectares comprising the eastern and western blocks of the forest area of Lucknow.

The state's tourism and culture minister Jayveer Singh said: "Lucknow Zoo will be shifted from Narhi and set up in Kukrail area. Night safari will also come up, which will boost eco-tourism."

The government, in a press release, stated that action will be initiated to obtain all necessary clearances for the establishment of zoological park and night safari.

The establishment of Kukrail night safari will encourage eco-tourism and create more employment opportunities for locals engaged in tourism trade, catering, decoration etc, said the government in the release.

Possibilities of channelising Kukrail river and developing it as an attractive river front are also being considered. The cost of this mega project will be assessed after the Uttar Pradesh government gets to see the report made by the consultant.

Lucknow's zoological park was established on November 29, 1921 by the then Governor, Uttar Pradesh, Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler.

It was named as Prince of Wales Zoological Garden.

However, on June 4, 2001 the zoo was renamed as Lucknow Prani Udyan.

In 2015, during the Samajwadi Party rule, the Lucknow Prani Udyan was renamed as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Prani Udyan.

Wajid Ali Shah was the last Nawab of Oudh who was fond of animals and had reared different animals, to create a small zoo in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor