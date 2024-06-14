Ludhiana, Gurdaspur MPs submit resignations as Punjab legislators

Chandigarh, June 14 Ludhiana MP and Congress' Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday submitted his resignation as legislator from Gidderbaha to the Assembly Speaker here.

Fellow Congress legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represents Dera Baba Nanak, also resigned after being elected as the MP from Gurdaspur.

State Cabinet minister and AAP leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also resign as he was elected as the MP from Sangrur, the bastion of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. His win has resulted in the Barnala constituency becoming vacant. Likewise, AAP candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal's win in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency has led to the Chabbewal (reserved) seat falling vacant with his resignation. He had represented the Chabbewal Assembly segment as a Congress legislator before joining AAP ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Addressing the media, Warring said: "It has been an honour to serve the people of Gidderbaha for the past 12 and a half years. I hope I have justified their trust and worked diligently for the people."

"The support and trust from the people of Gidderbaha has given me the strength to rise against all adversities and fight for the interests of Punjab and its people. This very strength helped me overcome challenges in Ludhiana and emerge victorious. I will now continue to champion Punjab’s rights in Parliament and ensure our voice is heard."

Regarding the upcoming by-elections in Gidderbaha, Warring said: "I have a deep connection with Gidderbaha. I have achieved much in the last few years, and Gidderbaha has played a significant role in that. The candidate for the upcoming by-elections will be chosen after deliberation by the party’s senior leadership, with the best interests of the party and the constituency in mind."

In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won seven of 13 seats in Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor