Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

A man conspired and staged an attack on himself to trap his wife and maternal aunt's son in Ludhiana's Mundian area. The police investigation revealed, that the man got himself attacked as a part of a conspiracy, hatched by him to expose his wife and maternal cousin's illicit affair.

Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu, during a press conference, said that a case of firing on a man came to light in GTB Nagar of Mundian area on December 10. Ajay Kumar, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that the attack was carried out by three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons in conspiracy with his wife and maternal aunt's son, confirmed by the police.

Following an investigation, the police have arrested four accused. A pistol 32 bore, a car and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possessions, informed the police. The search for the fifth accused is underway.

During the investigation, from various CCTV footage collected from different places, the police found the real story behind it. According to the police, the whole conspiracy was hatched by Ajay Kumar himself as he got himself attacked as part of a conspiracy hatched with his accomplices so that he could implicate his wife and maternal aunt's son.

( With inputs from ANI )

