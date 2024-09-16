Lunar Eclipse 2024: When Will Chandra Grahan Visible in India? Check Date and Time

The upcoming Lunar Eclipse is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 18. This is the second lunar eclipse of 2024. This celestial marvel will be visible in several countries across the globe but not in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during this cosmic event. Hence, India will not be able to see the partial lunar eclipse. However, this celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.

Visibility of Lunar Eclipse

According to the reports, The Partial Eclipse will be visible in most Western countries, such as North America, South America, and Europe, as well as parts of Africa, Asia, and Russia.

What Is Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan?

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon's surface. Depending on the alignment, the eclipse can partially or completely obscure the moon. During a partial eclipse, only part of the moon is covered by Earth's shadow, which can give it a reddish hue. According to USA space agency NASA, during a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow "grows and then retreats, but never completely covers the moon."

What Is Partial Lunar Eclipse?

A Partial Lunar Eclipse occurs when only part of the moon enters Earth's shadow, which looks like it has bitten the Moon's surface. Earth's shadow will appear dark on the side of the moon facing Earth.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the lunar eclipse will occur on September 18.

Penumbral Eclipse Start: 06:11 AM

Partial Eclipse Start: 07:42 AM

Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM

Partial Eclipse End: 08:45 AM

Penumbral Eclipse End: 10:17 AM

Officially, the eclipse will occur on September 18, but many people may be confused about the date as the Sutak period begins on September 17. It is important to note that religious rituals begin a day before, but the eclipse will occur on September 18.