Luxury Hotels and Flights: Thief's Opulent Life Stuns Gujarat Police

A shocking revelation has emerged from the interrogation of a thief caught by the police in Gujarat. The police in Vapi, Gujarat, had arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of ₹1 lakh. During questioning, the police were stunned to learn about the high-profile lifestyle of the thief. The accused, Rohil Solanki, used to stay in luxurious hotels and travel by airplane.

According to the Gujarat police, Rohit Solanki has committed thefts in multiple states. Last month, Solanki stole ₹1 lakh in Vapi. Following a complaint, the police began their investigation, eventually uncovering the identity of this high-profile thief.

The police arrested Rohil Solanki and, during interrogation, discovered that he had lived a lavish lifestyle using the stolen money. Solanki confessed to committing 19 thefts, including three in Valsad, one each in Surat, Porbandar, and Sevalal, two each in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, and one in Maharashtra. Additionally, he admitted to six more thefts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Multiple criminal cases are registered against him in various states.

Moreover, the investigation revealed that Solanki had changed his name to Arhan to marry a Muslim woman.