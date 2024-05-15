Madhavi Raje Scindia Dies: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Passes Away in Delhi

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi. She died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator in her last few days. She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in the general elections 2024.

Madhavi Raje, who belonged to Nepalese royalty, was married to Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II. On September 30, 2001, Madhavrao Scindia, a veteran Congress leader, died in a plane crash near Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh.She was involved in charity work and was the chairperson of 24 trusts that are involved in fields such as education and medical care.She was also the chief of the board of governors of the Scindias Kanya Vidyalaya, which provides education to girls.