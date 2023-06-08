Madhya Pradesh: 2-yr-old girl who fell into 300 ft deep borewell rescued after two days

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 : The two-and-half-year-old girl, who had fallen into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district two days ago, has been rescued, officials said on Thursday.

The minor identified as Shrishti Kushwaha had on Tuesday around 2 pm fallen into the 300 feet deep borewell located inside a farm while playing in the Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits.

However, as per officials the girl is in an unconscious state and has been now sent to hospital for treatment.

Earlier today, an emergency borewell rescue team, from Gujarat, reached the site with a robot and assisted in the operation.

Moreover, the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operation and later the army also joined the rescue operation on Wednesday after the Chief Minister called them.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday morning said, "Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for the rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation."

