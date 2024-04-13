Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 70-Feet Borewell in Rewa, Rescue Operation On

In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a six-year-old boy fell into a borewell on Friday afternoon, prompting ongoing rescue operations.

Around 3 pm at Manika village near the Uttar Pradesh border, the incident occurred as the boy was playing near the open borewell. Rewa collector Pratibha Pal stated that a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was deployed to rescue the child, who is trapped at a depth of approximately 40 feet.

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: A 6-year-old child fell in an open borewell.



Rewa Additional SP Anil Sonkar says, "... The name of the boy is Mayur. He, along with his friends were playing in the fields on harvested wheat crops, during which he fell in the borewell. The other…

The name of the boy is Mayur. He, along with his friends were playing in the fields on harvested wheat crops, during which he fell in the borewell. The other kids tried to help him, and when they couldn't, immediately informed Mayur's parents, who then gave information to the police and administration. As soon as we received information, the station in charge and SDM reached the spot. The incident occurred at 3.30 pm. All senior officials are present on the spot and rescue work is going on. 2 JCBs, a team of cameramen, and an SDRF team are carrying out the rescue. An NDRF team has been dispatched from Banaras and they will be here soon, said Rewa Additional SP Anil Sonkar.

Oxygen is being supplied inside through a pipe, and a CCTV camera too was lowered to monitor the boy's condition, but the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, he further said. The borewell is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child.

