Madhya Pradesh Accident: 13 Dead, 15 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Rajgarh

Thirteen people, including four children, lost their lives and 15 others were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned at 8 PM on Sunday night in Piplodi, located in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit informed PTI over the phone that 13 of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, while two have been transferred to Bhopal for advanced treatment due to severe head and chest injuries.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said. The victims were members of a marriage party from Motipura village in neighboring Rajasthan, traveling to Kulampur in Madhya Pradesh, according to another official. Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he added.

मध्य प्रदेश के राजगढ़ जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत ही दुखदाई है। अपने स्वजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu extended condolences to the families of the victims and said in a post on X, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."