Madhya Pradesh Accident: 3 Persons Killed As Car Rams Into Tanker on Bhopal-Indore Highway

Three people lost their lives early Wednesday morning when their vehicle collided with a milk tanker in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. The tragic incident occurred around 1 am on the Indore-Bhopal highway, near Ashta town within the jurisdiction of Parvati police station.

According to Parvati police station in-charge Chinmay Mishra, the car collided with the tanker, which was traveling from Bhopal to Indore, striking it from behind. The three occupants of the car, identified as Mahesh Thakur (37), Roop Singh Thakur (54), and Sunil Mewara (28), tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident, he added.

