Madhya Pradesh Accident: Two ‘Kanwariyas’ Dead, 14 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley in Morena (Watch Video)

Two 'kanwariyas' died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Monday, July 29. The incident took place at 5 am on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time.

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The road block by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.

Visuals From Road Accident Site in Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO | In an unfortunate incident, a truck fatally hit two Kanwariyas and injured others in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. ASP Morena Arvind Thakur informs.



"An accident occurred at National Highway near the Deori village. A container hit a tractor trolley which overturned leading to the death of 2 Kanwariyas and some people were injured...The truck driver is undergoing treatment," said ASP Morena Arvind Thakur.