Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Government to make special announcements for farmers in budget 2022-23

Madhya Pradesh government has announced the date for state budget 2022-23 the budget is going to table on 8th March. As the budget is coming to corner people from the state have high expectations from the government and the leading party BJP also promised people to release budget on their welfare.

The reports are doing rounds that government will be mainly focus on employment and agricultural this year.

Agriculture will have a lot of focus in this budget. There may be a provision of funds in the budget to provide the benefit of crop insurance to the farmers. Also, there may be some new announcements regarding the use of drones in agriculture. To promote natural farming on the banks of Narmada, the government can also make provision of funds in the budget.

However, the Congress has made it clear that this it will put pressure on the government to reduce inflation in the budget. Former minister PC Sharma has demanded in the budget to reduce inflation and resolve the demands related to the employees to give relief to the common people.