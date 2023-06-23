Madhya Pradesh: Bus falls into flooded drain, no casualties

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 : A tourist bus on Thursday fell into an overflowing drain in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh.

The mishap came amid incessant rains in the area since Thursday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, passengers jumped out of windows as the bus fell into the drain. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The local administration rushed rescue teams to the spot after receiving word of the incident.

The bus was heading to Tikamgarh from Nunna village. A drain near the Chandera village panchayat was in spate due to the heavy rainfall. The driver could not see the drain as it was flooded and steered the bus straight into it, the official said, adding that the passengers jumped out of windows in a desperate bid to save themselves.

Ramkumar, an eyewitness, told ANI, "As the bus started going into the drain, the passengers jumped out of the widows to save themselves. Some passengers swam to safety. There were around 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. On receiving information, the administration rushed rescue teams to the spot."

Tikamgarh SP Rohit said, "On receiving information, we rushed teams to the spot. The passengers were rescued before the bus was fished out of the flooded drain."

Further reports are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor