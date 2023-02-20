Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet orders closure of open-air liquor bars to discourage alcohol consumption

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday decided to close all 'ahatas' (open-air bars or liquor vends) in the state in a bid to cut and discourage the consumption of alcohol.

The decision effectively mandates the closure of all open-air vends as alcohol will, henceforth, be sold and purchased over the counter at liquor shops and no public consumption will be allowed.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The Cabinet has approved a proposal to close all (open-air) bars operating in the state. Now, liquor can only be bought and sold over the counter at liquor shops,"

"Since 2010, no new liquor shop has been closed in the state. We have introduced a new liquor policy this year to discourage people from consuming alcohol," Mishra said.

The minister added that the Cabinet also decided to go for stricter enforcement of rules to suspend the driving licences of those accused of drink-driving.

He added, "The minimum distance of liquor shops from educational and religious places has also been increased from 50 to 100 metres. This apart, rules will be enforced more strictly against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol."

( With inputs from ANI )

