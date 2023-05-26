Madhya Pradesh CM participates in women's conference in Dindori, inaugurates various development works

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday praised the residents of Dindori district and said they did not discriminate against daughters.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program in the district on Thursday. He participated in the women's conference organized in Dindori and inaugurated various development works and performed Bhumi Pujan.

"The people of Dindori are praiseworthy. More daughters are born than sons in the district. Here the number of girls is 1104 per 1000 boys. Dindori district knows how to respect women. The women are progressive, they are doing the work of conservation of advanced seeds of millets like Kodo-Kutki. They have done the important work of preserving the fertility of the soil by saving a lot of agricultural land of Dindori from the use of chemical fertilisers. The state government is with the farmer women in their efforts to improve and develop agriculture in the state," CM Chouhan said.

The resolution of the state government is to remove the poverty of women and take them forward and include them in the Lakhpati club. In the Livelihood Mission, the work of connecting the women of self-help groups with employment-oriented works and boosting their income will be given the form of a movement. Many schemes of the state government are yielding positive results for the welfare and respect of girls in the state. The recently launched Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana will change the lives of women, they will move towards self-reliance with dignity, the chief minister said.

He added that the state government had started efforts to save and increase the number of girl children from 2003. Arrangements were made to save daughters, make them Lakhpati and provide education through the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana.

Now, girls are not a burden on the family. The state government is getting the girls of poor families married under the Mukhyamantri Vivah-Nikah Yojana. They are being presented a cheque of Rs 49,000 as a gift at the time of marriage, CM added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign has been successfully implemented in the state. Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is a life-changing scheme for women from poor families under which a monthly aid of Rs 1000 will be given to them from June 10, Chouhan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor