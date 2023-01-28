Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Nilesh Jain booked for Haath Todo comment

A case has been registered against a Congress functionary in Madhya Pradesh over his alleged offensive remarks calling for breaking the hands of the corrupt if they do not listen to people, police said.

Congress Jabalpur district president Nilesh Jain was booked on Friday following a complaint filed by Jabalpur district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajmani Singh, they said.

Shahpura police station inspector S L Verma told PTI over phone that Singh, in his complaint, has claimed Jain, speaking at an event, said Haath jodo, nahi mane to bhrashtachari ke haath todo (fold hands and if they don't listen, then break the corrupt person's hands).