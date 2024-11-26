Madhya Pradesh Explosion: 2 Killed, 5 Injured as Blast Wrecks Three Houses in Morena (Watch Video)

An explosion tore through three houses in Morena city, Madhya Pradesh, around midnight, resulting in the deaths of two women and injuring at least five others, according to an official statement released early Tuesday morning.

Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris following the explosion in Rathore Colony, the official added. Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh stated that the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Watch:

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: At least two people died in an explosion in Morena's Rathor Colony.



"Information about a blast in Rathor Colony under Kotwali police station was received around midnight. Two houses were completely burnt, and 4-5 people were injured, who have been… pic.twitter.com/TNs7MIpdJ7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2024

Also Read| Udaipur Violence: Royal Clash Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Denied Entry to City Palace (Watch Video).

"Information about a blast in Rathor Colony under Kotwali police station was received around midnight. Two houses were completely burnt, and 4-5 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. Two women died as they were trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is ongoing, and further details will be shared. The cause of the explosion is also under investigation. Three houses have collapsed due to the incident," said Sameer Saurabh, SP Morena.

