Madhya Pradesh Factory Blast: 15 Injured In Major Explosion In Ordnance Plant at Jabalpur

An explosion rocked the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, leaving nearly 15 people seriously injured, according to initial reports. The blast occurred in the refilling section of the factory located in the Khamaria area, officials stated. Out of the injured, two individuals have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while one person remains missing and is feared to be trapped under the debris.

Rescue operations are ongoing as emergency services, including firefighters and medical teams, were swiftly deployed to the site to manage the situation and search for the missing person. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is expected to follow. Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of residents and factory workers.