Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at BJP Office in Indore (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Madhya Pradesh State Office in Indore on Sunday, June 9. According to reports, the blaze erupted during the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in.

“Hundreds of workers had gathered at the BJP office in Jaora compound to celebrate the swearing-in of the prime minister and were bursting crackers on the road. It is suspected that a spark from the crackers fell on the furniture kept under a tin shed on the terrace,” ACP Tushar Singh said.

Visuals From the Fire Site:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire broke out at BJP office in Indore. Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. pic.twitter.com/0DHqrf5wrB — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

The incident occurred in the Sanyogitaganj area on the upper floor of the office when party workers were celebrating the swearing-in of the NDA government in Delhi. Fire engines are busy extinguishing the fire.