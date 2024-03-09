Madhya Pradesh: Fire Engulfs State Secretariat Building in Bhopal, No Casualties Reported So Far

A fire broke out at the Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, prompting a swift response from multiple fire tenders on the scene. Thick blanket of smoke engulfed the building as the massive blaze was seen also on top of the building.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or casualties are still Awaited.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QBto0QSVIy — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

Back on 13th June 2023, a Similar fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan, a six-story building that houses several departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal. While no casualties were reported, documents related to departments like tribal welfare and higher education are likely to have been destroyed. Firefighting efforts were still ongoing six hours after the fire began.