Madhya Pradesh: Four wagons of goods train derailed near Katni station

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 : Four wagons of a goods train, loaded with cement, derailed near Katni station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that the derailment took place in the afternoon. It did not affect the movement of passenger trains as there is an extra line on the route. Soon after the derailment the operation to clear the track was immediately started.

The train was said to be carrying cement from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh when the incident took place, officials said, while adding that efforts to restore the line are on.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman, West Bengal on Wednesday night, said officials. The accident happened around 9.20 pm and the concerned officials rushed to the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor