Madhya Pradesh: Four-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Survives After Car Runs Over Him in Betul; Video Goes Viral

A four-year-old boy, Ayansh Yadav, miraculously survived after a car ran over him in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday afternoon. Despite suffering minor injuries to his leg, the child’s condition was not life-threatening. A video of the incident shows Ayansh riding a bicycle outside his home when the car reversed and halted. A woman with two children is seen briefly interacting with the boy before getting into the car. Moments later, the car is seen running over Ayansh, but he manages to stand up, with a woman assisting him.

The boy’s mother, Pushpalata Yadav, has alleged that the car driver deliberately ran over her son. She claimed that the driver had seen Ayansh and, after a woman in the car asked him to move aside, the driver intentionally drove over him. "My son was unable to move the bicycle due to a malfunction, and the car driver deliberately ran over him. I thank God my child survived," she stated.

Following the incident, Ayansh was immediately taken to a doctor for a medical examination, revealing minor injuries and marks on his pants from the car's wheels. Betul Kotwali Town Inspector, Devkaran Deharia, confirmed that an FIR had been registered based on CCTV footage, and the car involved had been identified.