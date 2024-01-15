Madhya Pradesh Government Anticipates 12 Crore Devotees at Ujjain Kumbh Mela in 2028

The upcoming Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028 is gearing up to be a colossal event, with the Madhya Pradesh government expecting a staggering 12 crore (120 million) devotees to participate. This once-in-12-year Hindu pilgrimage promises to be a breathtaking spectacle of faith, devotion, and cultural immersion.

These instructions were given at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Ujjain on Sunday. It is estimated that about 12 crore devotees will participate in the 2028 Simhastha (Kumbh Mela or fair), which is organised once in 12 years, an official release said.

Yadav directed officials to construct stop dams at various places in neighbouring Indore and Dewas to check the release of waste in the Kshipra River. He told officials to ensure that the river is rid of pollution and its water becomes drinkable before 2028, it said. The chief minister also directed officials to chalk out a work plan after consulting saints and sadhus. If needed, the third phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain can be started, as per the release.

Officials have announced plans for the construction of nine stop dams in Indore to address the release of polluted water from drains into the Kshipra river. The priority is the development of ghats along the riverbanks, where saints reside.

Yadav emphasized the widening of the road leading to the Mahakal temple and the construction of an alternative road. Additionally, he instructed the establishment of a power station, lodging and boarding facilities for devotees, expansion of the airstrip, and arrangements for vehicle parking.