Madhya Pradesh govt to open new medical colleges in six districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 : Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday decided to open new medical colleges in six districts namely Khargone, Dhar, Bhind, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Sidhi.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held at Mantralaya in the state capital.

After the meeting, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra briefed mediapersons about the various decisions taken by the council of ministers.

"During the meeting, the cabinet approved the proposal to open new medical colleges in six districts of the state which include, Khargone, Dhar, Bhind, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Sidhi. The council of ministers also approved the proposal of Rs 1335.20 crore for the construction of 33 new innovative CM Rise schools," Mishra said.

The cabinet also extended the date for transfers of employees and officers within the districts from June 30 to till July 7, he added.

The home minister further said that the council of ministers approved Rs 24000 crores for electricity subsidy. Exemption in destitute fee for procurement of summer moong and urad crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Besides, the cabinet approved Rs 1700 crore for two years in the fourth phase of Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme. Rs 190 crore approved for Seep Amber Complex Irrigation Project Phase 2 in Sehore's Bherunda. Irrigation will be done in 13,457 hectare area and 24 villages of Bherunda tehsil will be benefited with it, the minister added.

The home minister also said that the council of ministers also permitted the amendment in Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6(4) under which compensation amount given in Banana farming damage in natural calamity was increased. The compensation amount was doubled in various categories of the loss.

