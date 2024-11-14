Madhya Pradesh Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped in Indore, Two Detained

In Indore, police have detained two individuals, including a minor, for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl and for recording the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena stated that the girl had a dispute with a male friend.

The accused, a minor and a 19-year-old, are friends of her male friend. On November 4, they lured the girl to a room in the Malharganj area, promising to reconcile her with her friend. The girl, familiar with both of them, trusted them and accompanied them.

Following her complaint, a case has been registered, and both suspects are in custody while the investigation continues. According to a police officer, the accused recorded a video during the assault.